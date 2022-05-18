MPCC to hold ‘Navasankalp Social Media Camp’ in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Social Media Department of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has organized a two-day state and national level “Navasankalp Social Media Camp” on May 28 and 29 at Nagpur.

The state level camp on Saturday, May 28, will be attended by all the office bearers of the state executive of the Social Media Department of the Congress and the office bearers at the district level. MPCC President Nanabhau Patole, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Minister of Public Works Ashok Chavan and Ministers of the State will be present on the occasion.