MPCC to hold ‘Navasankalp Social Media Camp’ in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Social Media Department of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has organized a two-day state and national level “Navasankalp Social Media Camp” on May 28 and 29 at Nagpur.
The state level camp on Saturday, May 28, will be attended by all the office bearers of the state executive of the Social Media Department of the Congress and the office bearers at the district level. MPCC President Nanabhau Patole, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Minister of Public Works Ashok Chavan and Ministers of the State will be present on the occasion.
The National Camp, to be held on Sunday, May 29, will be attended by Congress party social media coordinators and key office bearers from various states across the country.
The General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee, K C Venugopal, Head of All India Congress Committee Social Media Department Rohan Gupta, Secretary, All India Congress Committee and other leaders and office bearers will be present at this camp.