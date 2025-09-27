Children among 36 dead in stampede at Vijay’s rally

Thirty-six people, including eight children, 16 women died in a stampede at the actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said.

According to state Health Minister Ma Subramanian, over 45 are under treatment.

Meanwhile, the chief minister convened a meeting of top state officials at the Secretariat to review the situation.

Gold Rate 27 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,14,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,06,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,43,400/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Modi, condoling the deaths, said: ‘The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured.’

According to officials, at least 30 people fainted while Vijay was actually addressing the rally and were rushed in ambulances to hospitals.

“Information from Karur is worrisome,” Chief Minister M K Stalin said after the hospitalisation of several people.

Even as Vijay was addressing the massive gathering from atop his campaign vehicle, he halted his speech mid-way when many workers raised alarm after noticing that people were fainting and falling down.

Many who fainted were waiting for hours together to see Vijay, and it included children.

Vijay himself requested a way for the ambulance and he threw water bottles from atop his campaign vehicle and also announced that a child had gone missing.

He also urged police to come forward to help.

While those who fainted were rushed to hospitals, Vijay continued his speech. However, he ended it soon after sensing an abnormal situation at a section of the pretty huge gathering.

The CM said he has instructed Ministers Ma Subramanian, Anbil Mahesh and the District Collector to provide immediate support to the affected people.