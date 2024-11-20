RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Votes in Nagpur, Urges Public to Vote

Advertisement
Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat exercised his right to vote at the Late Bhauji Daftari Higher Primary School. Senior RSS officials accompanied him during the voting process.
Speaking to the media, Bhagwat emphasized the importance of voting in a democracy. “Voting is everyone’s right, and everyone should exercise it,” he said.
He further added, “I was in Uttarakhand, but I came to Nagpur specifically to cast my vote. I urge everyone to step out of their homes and vote.”