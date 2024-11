Advertisement





Nagpur: Maharashtra is all set for a seamless electoral process as voting begins today at 7 AM. Authorities have implemented rigorous measures to ensure a hassle-free experience for voters across the state.

To ensure efficiency, mock polls were conducted at key locations, including Amravati, Baramati, Colaba, Gondia, and Nagpur. These trial runs tested the functionality of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the overall voting procedures.

