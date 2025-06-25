RSS Chief Balasaheb Deoras supported the emergency. Is the stand taken by Deoras now unacceptable to the BJP?: Harshvardhan Sapkal

Advertisement



Mumbai :Due to the then-prevailing circumstances in the country, Indira Gandhi had to make the decision to impose the Emergency. Later, she, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi admitted that certain administrative errors occurred during that time. But the BJP continues to raise a hue and cry about it. RSS Sarsanghchalak Balasaheb Deoras supported the emergency and even publicly distanced the RSS from Jayaprakash Narayan’s movement. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Harshvardhan Sapkal has questioned whether the stand taken by Balasaheb Deoras’ is unacceptable to the BJP now.

Speaking at a press conference held at Tilak Bhavan, Sapkal fiercely criticised the BJP, stating, “The decision to impose Emergency in 1975 by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was constitutional. Certain forces were attempting to create chaos in the country. Later, the Emergency was lifted, elections were held, and democratic processes were restored. During the Emergency, Indira Gandhi didn’t sell the country’s assets or hand over public sector enterprises to industrialists. But for the past 11 years, there has been an undeclared Emergency in the country. Airports, ports, mines, banks, and government lands are being sold off to favoured industrialists. Even Dharavi’s land has been sold. Today, dictatorship prevails, and the BJP’s insatiable hunger for power is threatening democracy.”

Gold Rate 17 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

How can Sengol replace the national emblem in government ads?

The BJP government has splurged crores on advertisements around the Emergency. In these government ads, the national emblem is missing, replaced by the Sengol. “There’s no need to elaborate what Sengol symbolizes. The BJP wants to dismantle democracy and the Constitution and implement Golwalkar’s ‘Bunch of Thoughts’,” alleged Sapkal.

Congress publication ‘Shidori’ releases a special issue on Emergency

Congress’ official publication Janmanasachi Shidori has released a special Emergency edition, featuring articles by Indira Gandhi, Pupul Jayakar, senior journalist Kumar Ketkar, Saamana editor and MP Sanjay Raut, among many veteran writers. This edition aims to present the truth about the Emergency and counter the BJP’s false narrative, Sapkal said.

Demand for a high-level inquiry into vote rigging

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi tweeted about vote-rigging in the Assembly elections, revealing via RTI that the voter count in CM Devendra Fadnavis’ constituency has increased by 8%. Congress candidate Prafull Gudde Patil, who contested against Fadnavis, sought this information. It was also revealed that multiple voters were registered using the same mobile number. Though the Election Commission recommended verification, it hasn’t been conducted. Gudade Patil has filed two petitions in court. Fadnavis has not responded to any of these allegations. A high-level inquiry should be initiated, and until then, he must step down, Sapkal demanded.

Royal feast in silver plates

“Members of the Parliamentary and Legislative Estimate Committees enjoyed a royal feast costing ₹5,000 per head, served on silver plates rented at ₹550 each. Was this extravagance funded from the Estimate Committee’s money, found in Room 102 of Dhule Rest House?” Sapkal asked. The government claims that there is no fund for farm loan waivers or to increase the stipend under the ladki bahin scheme to ₹2,100, but there’s ample money for such extravaganza,” Sapkal concluded.