Money menace: Economic offences on the rise in Orange City: RTI

Facts and figures: Rs 1100 crore fraud in just over 4 years. 2566 cases in five years. 1749 cases detected by police. As many as 817 economic offence cases remain unsolved

Nagpur: The Orange City is witnessing an alarming surge in economic crimes, with police struggling to crack most of the cases. Shockingly, as many as 817 economic offence cases remain unsolved in Nagpur, exposing the inability of law enforcement to keep pace with the growing financial fraud menace.

An RTI query filed by activist Abhay Kolarkar has revealed that over the past 4 years and 5 months, Nagpur has recorded 2,566 cases related to economic offences, involving a staggering fraud amount exceeding Rs 1,100 crore. However, police have managed to recover only Rs 12.83 crore, which is barely 1.5% of the total amount defrauded. The remaining Rs 1,087 crore is yet to be recovered.

Spike in cases this year

The data shows that 261 cases of economic offences have already been registered in the city in 2025 alone, with frauds worth over Rs 229 crore reported so far. In fact, 2023 and 2024 witnessed the highest number of such cases in recent years, highlighting a disturbing trend of rising financial crime.

Despite arrests being made in some cases, the overall detection rate remains poor. Out of the total 2,566 cases filed, police have managed to solve 1,749 cases, arresting 814 accused. But with 817 cases still pending investigation, victims are left waiting for justice.

Cybercrime threat growing

Alongside traditional financial frauds, cybercrime continues to pose a major threat to citizens. According to data from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, over 6,000 people fall victim to cybercriminals every day across India. Experts predict that by the end of 2025, the total number of cybercrime complaints could exceed 25 lakh, reflecting the scale of the crisis.

Greed costing people their life savings

Investigations have revealed that a significant number of victims were lured into fraudulent investment schemes or fake online transactions, losing their life savings in the process. The police have urged citizens to exercise caution, especially while dealing with unfamiliar financial schemes or online platforms.

While the Nagpur Police claim to be actively investigating pending cases, the dismal recovery rate and growing number of unsolved cases have raised concerns among residents and activists alike.

The city police have been urged to adopt stricter measures, enhance cyber policing, and expedite investigations to curb the rising tide of economic offences.