RSS along with Nitin Gadkari played an important role in giving the BJP-led grand alliance a revolutionary victory!

Nagpur: The BJP-led Mahayuti won a resounding victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, which were drawing the attention of the state and the entire country. Devendra Fadnavis’ efforts were certainly successful in this election. However, the support given to Devendra Fadnavis by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh proved to be valuable in the important phase of the election campaign.

Nitin Gadkari’s support to Fadnavis proved to be valuable –

Devendra Fadnavis was disappointed after the BJP’s failure in the Lok Sabha elections. Taking responsibility for this failure, Fadnavis made vigorous efforts in the assembly elections. Fadnavis made strategic planning after meeting all the senior leaders. During this time, Gadkari and Fadnavis started campaigning for the Mahayuti candidates.

Nitin Gadkari held the most 72 meetings –

BJP leader Nitin Gadkari set a record of meetings and rallies this year, leaving behind all BJP leaders. Gadkari appealed to voters to vote for the BJP-led grand alliance through 72 meetings and road shows.

He also surpassed BJP-led Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in holding meetings and rallies. Gadkari held the entire Maharashtra in 13 days on the occasion of the assembly elections. Including the four meetings to be held on the 18th, the last day of the campaign, his total number of public meetings and road shows reached 72, which was a record-breaking number compared to other leaders.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is also one of the architects of the grand alliance’s victory –

BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP got a historic victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

One of the architects of this victory is Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh General Secretary Atul Limaye. Before facing the assembly elections, he discussed the strategy with senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. At the same time, his social engineering played a major role in the BJP-Mahayuti getting sole power.

There were talks of the RSS’s displeasure with Devendra Fadnavis after he formed the government in the state with Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sela and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress. However, it is said that the RSS’s displeasure was resolved with the mediation of Nitin Gadkari in the assembly elections. The RSS members also went door to door in Nagpur and appealed to people to vote for the Mahayuti candidates.

Fadnavis met Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat before the results were announced –

After the voting for the assembly elections, a day before the results were announced, he met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. Since Mohan Bhagwat was in the city, I went to meet him. It was a courtesy, Fadnavis had said.