Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav-2024 from Dec 13 to 22 in Nagpur

Inaugural ceremony will be graced by Padma Shri awardee and Bollywood actress Kajol, renowned for her roles in iconic films like Baazigar and DDLJ.

Advertisement





Nagpur: The much-awaited Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav, a grand religious and cultural festival, will be held this year from December 13 to 22 at the ground of Eshwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education, Krida Chowk, Hanuman Nagar, Nagpur. The festival will feature two daily sessions — morning and evening — offering an array of cultural and religious programs to Nagpur residents. Renowned national and international artists, along with local talent, will showcase their artistry on this stage.

Conceptualized by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav began in 2017. This year marks its ninth edition, and the festival continues to grow in scale and reputation, now celebrated as a prestigious event across the country. Serving as an inspiration for other Members of Parliament, this year’s edition introduces a series of exciting programs.

Today’s Rate Saturday 23 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 77,700 /- Gold 22 KT 72,300 /- Silver / Kg 90,900/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Inaugural ceremony

The festival will commence on December 13, 2024, at 6:30 pm, with an inaugural ceremony graced by Padma Shri awardee and Bollywood actress Kajol, renowned for her roles in iconic films like Baazigar and DDLJ. Kajol’s presence is set to add a sparkling charm to the event.

The inaugural evening will feature ‘Mai Bharat Hoon,’ a musical, theatrical, and dance presentation by local artists from Nagpur and Vidarbha, brought to you by Sanskar Bharti Nagpur.

Key highlights of the Festival

1. December 14–16: The highly popular ‘Apne Apne Ram’ program by renowned poet, speaker, and storyteller Dr. Kumar Vishwas. Through his three-day rendition of the Ram Katha, Dr. Vishwas aims to inspire today’s youth to follow the path of righteousness.

2. December 17: ‘Abhang Wari’: A mesmerizing recreation of the spiritual ambiance of the Ashadhi pilgrimage. Over 2,000 Warkari artists will present a unique blend of music, dance, and drama featuring traditional instruments like mridang and tal.

3. December 18:‘Abhijaat Marathi’: A tribute to Marathi culture featuring performances inspired by literary legends like Sant Dnyaneshwar, Sant Tukaram, G.D. Madgulkar, and Pu La Deshpande. Artists include Ajit Parab, Mugdha Vaishampayan, Sawani Ravindra, Girija Oak, and many others.

4. December 19–22: A series of Live-in Concerts:

December 19: Instrumental Fusion by Niladri Kumar, Rakesh Chaurasia, Taufiq Qureshi, and Ojas Adhiya.

December 20: A performance by the popular Sanam Band.

December 21: Bollywood playback legend Udit Narayan.

December 22: Rising star and composer Vishal Mishra, famous for songs like Kaise Hua.

Morning Religious Programs

Each morning from 7:00 to 8:30 AM, the festival will feature devotional activities, including:

• Recitations of Hanuman Chalisa, Shri Ram Raksha Stotra, Shri Rudra Path, and Haripath.

• Group prayers and hymns like Shri Ganpati Atharvashirsha and Shri Sukt Path.

Special Features

• Veer Savarkar-Themed Performances: A patriotic program presented by over 250 children from local schools, featuring songs, dance, and drama.

• Blind Orchestra: A special performance by visually impaired artists.

Free Passes via QR Code

To ensure hassle-free entry, free passes will be available through a QR code system. By scanning the code on advertisements or hoardings, attendees can access the website www.khasdarmahotsav.com to obtain passes for specific days.

The organizing committee, led by Chairman Prof. Anil Sole, Vice-Chairpersons Dr. Gaurishankar Parashar, Ashok Mankar, and other dignitaries, invites all Nagpur residents to participate wholeheartedly and make the event a grand success.

This December, as the chill in the air deepens, the warmth of the Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’s vibrant celebrations will etch unforgettable memories in the hearts of all attendees.