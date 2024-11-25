Man tricked, robbed of gold jewellery worth Rs 13.5 lakh in Nagpur

Advertisement





Nagpur: A jewellery worker was tricked into losing gold ornaments worth Rs 13.5 lakh in the Tehsil Police Station area of Nagpur. The police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

According to the police, Sheikh Asharful Naushad Ali (21), a resident of Balaji Complex near Nikalas Mandir, works for a bullion trader named Irshad Sheikh. On the day of the incident on November 21, Irshad asked Asharful to go to the jewellery shop of Anup Mandal at Itwari and bring back some gold ornaments. Asharful took the ornaments and kept them in his pocket.

While walking back to Irshad’s shop, two men stopped him. They introduced themselves as jewellers and said they wanted to check the authenticity of the ornaments. They took the ornaments from Asharful and quickly disappeared. Realising he had been tricked, Asharful immediately filed a complaint with the police. A case has been registered by Tehsil police and probing the matter further.

Man duped of Rs 90,000 in on-line taxi booking fraud

A man was cheated of Rs 90,000 after booking a taxi online. According to Yashodhara Nagar police, Amol Bholanath Choure, 37, from Kawlapeth, planned a trip to Pachmarhi and searched for a taxi booking service on Google. He found a website called ‘Shivshakti Car Rates’ and clicked on it.

The site provided two phone numbers: 7454896023 and 7602648644. After calling one of the numbers, the person on the other end shared a link and asked him to pay Rs 150 for booking the taxi. After Choure made the payment, he received messages stating that Rs 150 and an additional Rs 89,906 had been withdrawn from his bank account. He realised he had been scammed and reported the incident to the police.

A case has been filed under Sections 318 (4), 319(2) of BNS, along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the IT Act.