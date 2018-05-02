Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Mon, Jan 6th, 2020
    RSS-affiliated profs planned attack: JNUSU prez

    Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in violence on the campus, on Monday alleged it was an organised attack.

    “It was an organised attack. They were singling out people and attacking. There is a clear nexus of JNU security and vandals. They did not intervene to stop violence,” Ghosh told reporters.

    “For last 4-5 days, some Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated professors were promoting violence to break our movement.

    “Are we wrong to ask for safety from the JNU and Delhi Police,” she added.

