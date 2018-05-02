Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Jun 19th, 2020
    Elgar Parishad Case Accused Take Devendra Fadnavis to Court

    Mumbai: After spending close to 750 days in jail, human rights activist Surendra Gadling and anti-caste activist and poet Sudhir Dhawale have challenged the state’s narrative of holding them and nine other human rights activists and lawyers in the prison and accusing them of being “urban Naxals”.

    Gadling and Dhawale have moved the Bombay high court against Maharashtra’s former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Pune police and two Brahmin Hindutva leaders, Manohar Kulkarni alias Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote, for allegedly shifting the blame of the violence at Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018 onto human rights defenders.

