Yet another FIR-Kidnapping, extortion charges slapped on Harish Rangoonwala

Nagpur: Yet another FIR has been filed against Harish Rangoonwala at Sadar Police Station. The complainant Sayyed Azhar Ali Taher Ali (61), resident of Ramsumer Baba Nagar, Kawrapeth, Old Kamptee Road, told police that the accused Harish was running an electronic shop. Harish asked Sayyed to invest and run his shop. Accordingly, Sayyed went to see Harish’s shop. Harish showed him a vacant shop at Chhaoni, near Singh Burger Hotel and said this is his shop. Sayyed agreed to pay Rs 25,000 rent and started his shop at the said place from October 2020.

Sayyed purchased some goods worth Rs 4.65 lakh from Harish. Sayyed paid the shop rent to Harish up to April 2021. However, after some days, Harish smashed the lock of the shop and told Sayyed to take back his goods by paying Rs 6.90 lakh. Harish took three cheques from Sayyed forcefully on June 8, 2021. The three cheques were of Rs 2 lakh, Rs 72,000 and Rs 4.72 lakh. Harish also took cash Rs 3.70 lakh from Sayyed. But even then Harish did not stop harassing Sayyed. Moreover, on November 12, 2021, Harish came to Sayyed’s house and took away his 8-year old son Sayyed Yusuf Ali. Harish demanded Rs 5.50 lakh from Sayyed in return for the safe release of his son. Scared Sayyed Ali paid Rs 5.50 lakh to Harish for release of his son.

According to the FIR, Harish took a total Rs 11.50 lakh from Sayyed Ali and also captured his shop.

Sadar police, acting on the complaint of Sayyed Azhar Ali, booked the accused Harish Rangoonwala under Sections 363, 448, 385, 387 of the IPC and probing the matter further.

Rangoonwala brothers used revolver in Rs 14 lakh looting case:

It has come to the fore that Rangoonwala brothers used a revolver in the case of looting Rs 14 lakh and extorting Rs 5 lakh in a dispute over vacating a shop. Some more persons affected by Rangoonwala brothers are coming forward with information to police.

Crime Branch of Nagpur Police had arrested Harish Rangoonwala and his brother Zain Rangoonwala. Arshad Dalla, a resident of Borgaon, was running a restaurant in Sadar in partnership with Tushad Jaal. A dispute arose between them over vacating the restaurant. The accused Rangoonwala pretended to negotiate in the matter. An amount of Rs 14 lakh plus a cheque of Rs 1 lakh was received for vacating the restaurant of Dalla.

Dalla came to Dhantoli to take the amount and the cheque where Zain snatched the money from Dalla and fled the spot. He returned the bag telling Dalla that it had remaining Rs 10 lakh but in fact there was only Rs 6 lakh in the bag. Zain took it in writing from Dalla about receiving Rs 10 lakh. When Dalla demanded Rs 4 lakh, Zain threatened him with a gun and demanded Rs 5 lakh.

Dalla then approached Sadar police but cops did nothing in the matter. Subsequently, Dalla lodged a complaint with Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, resulting in the Crime Branch arresting the Rangoonwala brothers.

According to reports, notorious goon Mohseen is also involved in the matter. When Dalla and his friends contacted the accused Harish Rangoonwala, he asked them to talk to Mohseen, who is facing charges of murder, firing and other criminal activities. Action was also taken against him under the MPDA Act. Mohseen was saved in the case of firing at Geetanjali Talkies one-and-a-half years ago. He then preferred to go underground and indulged in grabbing lands and other crimes.

The reports further said that the accused always kept a revolver with him and threatened Dalla with dire consequences. The name of Mohseen is not included in the FIR showing the soft approach of police towards him, the reports claimed.

