Published On : Sat, Nov 30th, 2019

Rs 8 lakh booty stolen from wedding at Rajwada Palace

Nagpur: A wedding ceremony at Hotel Rajwada Palace was targeted by some unidentified thieves who stole away cash and gold jewellery woth Rs 8 lakh from the venue. Complainant Shailja KaduThe valuables belonged to the groom’s mother. gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs eight lakh of groom’s mother at the wedding venue. Ganeshpeth police said that complainant Shailaja Gajanan Kadu (55), a resident of Jhenda Chowk, Mahal, was busy in the wedding of her son at Rajwada Palace on Wednesday.

The theft took place between 8 pm and 10 pm. Shailaja suddenly broke into tears after learning that her bag containing gold ornaments and Rs 1.5 lakh was stolen from the marriage hall. She told the police that the bag was kept on the sofa in the corner of hall. A police officer said that they are checking CCTV footage apart from video footage of the wedding.

An offence under Sections 379 and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified person by Ganeshpeth Police. Further investigation is on. COPS BOOKTWO FOR SETTING CLINIC ON FIRE: NANDANVAN Police have booked two unidentified persons for setting a clinic on fire in Ramna Maroti area. Complainant, Dr Jivan Vithobaji Waghaye (51), a resident of Plot No 79, near Kali Mata temple, Khankhoje Nagar, runs a clinic at Plot No 74 (b) near Ramna Maroti temple.

Two unidentified persons barged into the clinic on November 20 at 3.40 am and set the clinic on fire after pouring petrol. The police have registered the case under Section 435 of Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is on.

