Published On : Sat, Nov 30th, 2019

Jyoti Amge gets police protection post theft at her house

Nagpur: After due deliberations, the police department has decided to provide police protection to Jyoti Amge, recognized as the world’s shortest woman, following an incident of theft at her house a couple of days ago. The decision came after MLA Krishna Khopde wrote a letter in this regard.

On receiving the letter from MLA Khopde, Nandanvan police station inspector gave orders of providing protection. Positive discussions were held about setting up CCTV cameras. In his letter, MLA Khopde said that Jyoti Amge is the shortest living girl in the world and a Guinness record holder. She has raised the name of Nagpur by winning several awards all over the world.

Nothing important was stolen from her house in the robbery. However, several instances of robbery have been taking place in the area where she stays.

MLA Khopde visited her house and took stock of situation.

