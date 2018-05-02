Tiger Returns : Spotted near Infosys in Mihan

Nagpur: Even as the talks over the presence of full grown tiger in Mihan campus were yet to die down, the news got another spark with yet another sighting of wild cat in the premises. The tiger which has been eluding the foresters who were tracking his activities resurfaced in camera again. He was spotted moving through the bushes on Friday morning in the dense area near a canal in an abandoned Infosys premises.

The big cat appeared after a gap of 8 days when it was thought the animal would have strayed out of the area.

It was captured in CCTV at 3.10am on Thursday (November 28). Earlier, it was directly sighted by a security guard at 9.30pm.

With the image of tiger captured on Friday morning, forest department monitoring has been intensified. It seems to be a full grown male tiger but its whereabouts have still not been traced.

P Kalyan Kumar, chief conservator of forests (CCF), Nagpur Circle, said, “From Friday, the Infosys company premises where the tiger has been frequenting, has started removing tall grass and vegetation. We hope this will deter the big cat to venture there.”

He added that till date the tiger has not harmed anyone and has been keeping away from human habitation.

The feline seems to be shuffling between 8-10km distance by moving out of Mihan towards Sumthana, Gumgaon, Sondepar, and Khadka. “We are trying to identify the tiger from which landscape it has arrived,” said deputy conservator of forests (DyCF) Prabhunath Shukla to one of the newspapers.

Meanwhile, no direct or indirect evidence of a leopard was found during patrolling and monitoring in Ambazari biodiversity park on Friday. On Thursday, some visitors traced leopard pugmarks during excursion. “Our exercise to monitor will continue till the entire 750-hectare forest area is scanned. The decision to reopen the park for visitors will depend on findings of the survey,” said Shukla.