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Nagpur: A daylight theft outside a mobile phone shop in Kamptee has left a man poorer by Rs 69,500, after an unidentified thief allegedly stole the cash from the dickey of his scooter before escaping with an accomplice on a motorcycle.

The incident occurred near Bombay Mobile Shop at Haidari Chowk, under the jurisdiction of Old Kamptee Police Station.

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According to police, Shekhar Chunilal Barman (39), a resident of the Bhawani Mandir area, had withdrawn Rs 69,500 from his relative’s bank account and kept the cash inside the dickey of his Activa scooter. He then entered the mobile shop to purchase a phone.

When he returned a short while later to collect the money, he discovered that the bag containing the cash had disappeared. He immediately informed his relative and lodged a complaint with the police.

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During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the area, which reportedly captured one of the accused opening the scooter’s dickey and removing the cash. The suspect was then seen fleeing on a motorcycle with another accomplice.

Old Kamptee Police have registered a theft case against unidentified persons and launched a search operation to trace the two suspects. The incident has raised fresh concerns over security arrangements in the busy market area.

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