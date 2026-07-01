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Nagpur: A dispute over a Rs 2,000 loan turned violent in the Rambagh area under the jurisdiction of Imamwada Police Station, where a history-sheeter and his two juvenile associates allegedly assaulted a young man with a wooden stick, leaving him seriously injured. Police arrested the main accused and both juveniles shortly after the incident.

According to police, the complainant, Suraj Murmure, a resident of the Gittikhadan area, had borrowed Rs 2,000 from the accused, Mayur Phule, some time ago. Although Suraj had repaid the principal amount, the accused allegedly continued to demand an additional Rs 1,000 as interest.

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Police said Mayur called Suraj to meet him at Rambagh to settle the dispute. During the meeting, an argument broke out over the money, following which Mayur allegedly struck Suraj on the head with a wooden stick. His two juvenile accomplices also allegedly joined in the assault.

After attacking the victim, the accused allegedly snatched Rs 1,000 from Suraj’s pocket before fleeing the scene.

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On receiving information, Imamwada Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured victim to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. Acting swiftly, police tracked down and arrested Mayur along with the two juveniles.

Police said Mayur is a history-sheeter with several criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and assault, registered against him. Preliminary investigation has also revealed that he was allegedly involved in illegal money lending. Further investigation is underway.

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