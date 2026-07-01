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Nagpur: A woman employee returning home after work allegedly faced molestation inside a moving auto-rickshaw, prompting Imamwada Police to detain a transgender person accused of outraging her modesty.

According to police, the complainant works at VR Mall and was travelling home in an auto-rickshaw after completing her shift. During the journey, a transgender co-passenger allegedly behaved inappropriately, made obscene gestures and touched the woman against her will.

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Shocked by the incident, the woman protested and later approached Imamwada Police Station to lodge a complaint.

Acting promptly, police traced and detained the accused. Based on the victim’s complaint, a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to molestation and outraging the modesty of a woman.

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Police said the investigation is in progress and all aspects of the incident are being verified.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over women’s safety while using public transport. Police have urged citizens, especially women, to immediately report incidents of harassment or inappropriate behaviour so that prompt legal action can be taken.

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