Rs 55 lakh cash stolen from vegetable trader’s flat in Kalamna

Nagpur: In a big strike, an unidentified burglar stole Rs 55 lakh cash from the flat of a vegetable trader in Kalamna area of Nagpur on Thursday morning. The theft occurred at the house of Pankaj Nipane (25), who lives on the third floor of Arcade Apartment at Chikhli Square with his two brothers.

According to police, the three brothers work as vegetable traders in Kalamna Market. One of the brothers had gone to South India on a business trip. Pankaj and his brother were in the city. As per their routine, both went to Kalamna Market at 5 am on Thursday. The maid came to the flat at 10 am and noticed the door of the flat open. She immediately informed Pankaj who rushed home. He found Rs 55 lakh cash kept in a cupboard missing.

Pankaj informed Kalamna police whose staff led by Senior PI Vinod Patil reached the spot and started investigation. Cops checked the CCTV footage of the area and found a suspicious man going inside the building. Cops suspect the theft was committed by someone close to the family who knew they had kept the cash in the flat. The brothers told police they had so much cash at home as most of the vegetable trade is done in cash and they were in the business for a long time.

Kalamna police have registered a case and are searching for the burglar.

