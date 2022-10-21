Rs 6.75 lakh cash stolen from dicky in 2 separate cases in Nagpur

Nagpur: Miscreants stole Rs 6.75 lakh cash from the utility boxes of two moped in separate incidents in Nagpur district, including one at Kapil Nagar in the city, on Wednesday.

In the first incident, Dhanshyam alias Bablu Basantlal Yadav (44), who works as a Manager at Unique Freight Transport Company, was on his way to office after withdrawing Rs 4.75 lakh cash from ICICI Bank, Shriram Towers, around 1 pm. He stopped near Kapil Nagar Square. After parking his two-wheeler (MH49/BU-1555) on the roadside, he was attending nature’s call. Some goons, who were allegedly following him on a bike, broke open the seat dickey of the moped and made away with the cash.

Staff from Kapil Nagar Police Station rushed to the spot after Yadav informed them about the theft. After recording the victim’s statement, police registered a case under Sections 379 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). On the basis of the footage of CCTV cameras, cops identified the thieves and launched a manhunt for them.

Similarly, in the second incident that took place in Saoner, a thief stealthily removed Rs 2 lakh cash from the utility box of a two-wheeler belonging to a senior citizen. Vithoba Shyamrao Gamey (65), a resident of Ward No 3, Kelvad, withdrew Rs 2 lakh cash from State Bank of India’s (SBI) Saoner Branch in the afternoon. He kept the bag containing cash, his passbook and other documents in the utility box of his Honda Activa (MH40/BD-2790), he went to Kamale Wine Shop to purchase liquor. While he was purchasing a bottle of country liquor, a miscreant came and took away the bag containing cash after opening the dickey of his scooterette with a master key.

Following Gamey’s complaint, Saoner Police registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and started the probe.

