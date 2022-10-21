Cab driver from Bhopal booked for raping, duping Nagpur woman of Rs 5 lakh

Nagpur: Ganeshpeth Police in Nagpur on Wednesday booked a taxi-driver from Bhopal for allegedly sexually exploiting a young woman after she came in contact with him on a matrimonial site and cheated her to the tune of Rs five lakh. The accused is already married.

The 29-year-old victim residing in Rana Pratap Nagar area stated in her complaint that she had registered on a matrimonial site — jeevansathi.com — for prospective alliances. Impersonating as a Loco pilot in the Railways, the accused Aakash Anil Jadhav man from Bhopal approached her online identifying himself on February 11 this year. After befriending her, they started communicating with each other. He gained her confidence on mobile communication and expressed his wish to marry her.

The accused Aaksh Jadhav then came to Nagpur and established a physical relationship with her in a hotel at Ganeshpeth on marriage promise. After sexually exploiting her for about eight months, he borrowed Rs 5 lakh from her saying that he was in dire need of money. Till October 18 this year, he did not return the money and later refused to tie the nuptial knot with her. The victim woman again tried to contact him but his cell number 6263111145 was switched off.

Following the victim’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 376(2)(n), 417, 420 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused Aakash Jadhav. Further investigations are underway. He is yet to be arrested.

