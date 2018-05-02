Rs 50 lakh aid for family of traffic ASI Ukey who died of Covid-19 on duty

Nagpur: The Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar on Friday has given solatium of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ravindra Namdevrao Ukey, who lost his life while carrying out his responsibilities during the fight to contain the novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) outbreak in the city. So far kin of seven cops have received the aid promised by the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The family of ASI Ukey received the amount at the hands of Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar. Deputy Commissioner of Police (HQ), Sandeep Pakhale and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane were also present on this occasion.

Earlier, the families of Constable Bhagwan Sakharam Shejul, deployed at Police Headquarters and Constable Siddharth Haribhau Sahare attached to Dhantoli Police Station had received the aid on September 12.

Later, kin of Constable Suresh Ramesh Pal, deployed at Pardi Police Station, Prakash Santoshrao Patil, attached to Shantinagar Police Station, Ravindra Barikdas Damahe and Praveen Sahebrao Surkar both of Sakkardara Police Station who had succumbed to Covid-19 while serving during the pandemic had received aid of Rs 50 lakh each on October 29.