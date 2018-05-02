    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Nov 7th, 2020

    Chinese firecrackers vanish, ‘Green’ firecrackers flood market with a bang

    Nagpur: With the cases of coronavirus on the decline in the Second Capital, Nagpurians are planning to celebrate Diwali with much vigour. Markets too are decked up a variety of items including electronic illuminations, attractive diyas (lights), decorations, and firecrackers.

    However, this Deepawali, ‘Green’ firecrackers have flooded the market instead of the Chinese ones. With relatively lower emission, noise, the environment-friendly ‘Green’ firecrackers are emerging as the first choice of people. Sticking to ‘Vocal for Local’ line, Chinese firecrackers are being shunned by the purchasers. According to shopkeepers, a variety of ‘Green’ firecrackers have decorated the market as Chinese firecrackers have been banned in India. Though rates of Green firecrackers are 20 percent higher than the regular items, people are preferring the environment-friendly items.

    The markets are flooded with fancy firecrackers such as jumbo flowerpots, Angry Bird, King, Queen, Joker, Rainbow Dance, and a lot of other varieties.

    