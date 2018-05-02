    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Pvt bank employee attacked, robbed of cash, valuables in Yashodhara Nagar

    Nagpur: In a road rage, four goons attacked a private bank employee with knives and looted cash and other valuables worth Rs 1 lakh from him. The incident took place in Yashodhara Nagar police jurisdiction on Friday noon. Cops have launched a search for the accused.

    A resident of Yashodhara Nagar, near Kanji House Square, Rishikesh Surendra Ganorkar (24), in his complaint to police said that he works in Suryoday Small Finance Bank and collects installment amounts from customers. On Friday, around 12.15 pm, he was going to the bank situated at Rani Durgavati Square for depositing the collected money on his Honda bike (MH-29/BB 8506). Midway near Kamptee Naka, Sai Nagar Road, the four unidentified miscreants stopped Rishikesh’s bike and attacked him with knives. They stabbed him on his thigh, wrist, hand and back and snatched a blue colour bag from Rishikesh. The bag contained Rs 78,723 cash, a Samsung company tab, and other valuables collectively worth Rs 1 lakh. After robbing Rishikesh the goons fled the spot.

    Yashodhara Nagar Assistant PSI Chandrashekhar, acting on complaint of Rishikesh, booked the unidentified robbers under Sections 394, 34 of the IPC and launched a search to nab them.

