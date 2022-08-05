Rs 5.82 lakh ATM theft in Ramdaspeth: Naivedyam Restaurant’s waiter arrested

Advertisement

Nagpur: Sitabuldi Police on Thursday arrested a waiter of Naivedyam Restaurant for stealing Rs 5.82 lakh from the State Bank of India’s (SBI) Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at Firdos Chambers, Ramdaspeth.

Identified as Pawan Budhgaon Darwai (22), the accused is a resident of Sneh Nagar, Koradi Naka. Pawan was presently putting up in a rented room at Waman Lane, Sitabuldi. On the basis of the CCTV footage and inputs given by informers, a police team comprising Senior PI Atul Sabnis, PI (II) Amol Kachore, API Santosh Kadam, PSI Kailash Magar, NPCs Preetam Yadav and Prafulla Mankar, nabbed Pawan and took him into custody. However, the cash stolen by him was yet to be recovered.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Pawan had lost money in gambling and had to mortgage his vehicle. To get his vehicle released and clear the debts, he hatched a plan to steal money from the ATM in the small hours of July 30. Accordingly, he covered his face and wore gloves before entering the ATM kiosk. He then went inside the kiosk and opened the ATM cover with a key and took away 1,165 currency notes of Rs 500 denomination from one of the trays of the cash dispenser.

The accused was being interrogated to recover the stolen cash from him. Police are also investigating to find out as to how he procured the key of the ATM and password to open the cash dispenser.

