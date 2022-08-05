Ahead in Parliament today

Advertisement

BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the need to conduct proceedings of Supreme Court in Hindi and that of the High court in regional languages.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss India-China border issue, stating that the “Union Government should clarify its stance on restoration of status quo ante prevailing on the LAC prior to May 5, 2020 and progress made pursuant thereto”

BJP MP Sakaldeep Rajbhar has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the reservation of one berth for poor patients in trains coaches.

