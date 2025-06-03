Duo caught with 2.3 kg ganja in Hudkeshwar

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a swift crackdown on drug trafficking, Hudkeshwar Police seized 2.3 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs 40,000 and arrested two individuals near Tapasya Chowk on Manewada Ring Road on Monday evening.

Based on a confidential tip, police laid a trap between 6:20 PM and 7:40 PM and intercepted a Splendor motorcycle (MH-31 BD-5853). The suspects were identified as Sheikh Anwar Sheikh Jafar (30) of Milan Nagar, Bahadura Phata, Nagpur, and Mohammad Imran Mohammad Majid (27) of Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad.

Upon inspection, officers found the ganja concealed in a plastic pouch. The operation also led to the seizure of two mobile phones and the motorcycle, bringing the total value of confiscated items to ₹1 lakh.

The accused admitted they intended to sell the drugs for profit. A case has been registered under Sections 8(c), 20(b), and 29 of the NDPS Act at Hudkeshwar Police Station. The probe is being supervised by DCP Rashmita Rao and ACP Narendra Hivare, with action led by PI Dnyaneshwar Bhedodkar and his team.

