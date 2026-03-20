Rs 45.5 lakh job scam busted; education trust officials booked

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Nagpur: In a major fraud case exposing a fake job racket, Nagpur Police have registered an offence against six individuals for allegedly duping job seekers of over Rs 45.50 lakh on the pretext of providing permanent government-aided teaching jobs.

The complaint was lodged by Farheen Afsha Sheikh (41), a resident of Lashkaribagh, along with her brother, sister, and other associates. The accused allegedly lured them with promises of securing 100% government-aided permanent jobs in schools run by a minority educational institute, despite the institutions not being eligible for such grants.

The accused have been identified as:

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• Latif Pathan (Founder of the institute)

• Arif Latif Pathan (President)

• Nikhat Afroz (Vice-President, Teachers’ Committee & Headmistress)

• Mohammad Afzal

• Rahil Amreen Qureshi (Secretary)

• Abdul Gaffar Qureshi

According to police, the accused acted in collusion and collected huge sums from multiple victims over a period of time. However, neither were jobs provided nor any salaries paid, resulting in financial cheating.

Based on the complaint dated March 17, 2026, Pachpaoli Police Station registered a case under Sections 406, 420, 465, 468, 471, 506, and 34 of the IPC. The investigation is currently being led by Police Inspector Yunus Sheikh (Crime).

Police appeal

Police have appealed to the public that anyone who may have been similarly cheated by the accused should come forward with relevant documents and contact Pachpaoli Police.

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