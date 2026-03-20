State Govt grants Rs 5 crore to Nagpur Flying Club for 2025-26

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Nagpur: In a significant push to aviation training and infrastructure, the Government of Maharashtra has sanctioned a grant of Rs 5 crore to the Nagpur Flying Club for the financial year 2025-26. The allocation was approved through supplementary demands during the Winter Session of the State Legislature held in December 2025.

The funding was formalised through a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the General Administration Department. Out of the total amount, Rs 2 crore has been earmarked under the non-salary head, while Rs 3 crore has been allocated towards salary expenses.

The Divisional Commissioner Office Nagpur has been appointed as the controlling authority for the funds. Meanwhile, the Tehsildar (General Administration) attached to the Commissioner’s office will function as the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO), overseeing the release and utilisation of the grant.

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Strict monitoring and accountability

Authorities have made it clear that the funds must be utilised strictly for the sanctioned purposes. The Flying Club is required to submit a utilisation certificate within the stipulated time frame to both the State Government and the Accountant General of Maharashtra.

The Divisional Commissioner, who also serves as President of the Flying Club, will ensure that all expenditures are aligned with the approved objectives and that financial records are duly reconciled with the Accountant General’s office.

The grant is expected to strengthen the operational and training capabilities of the Nagpur Flying Club, which plays a key role in nurturing aviation talent in the region.

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