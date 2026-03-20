Bar break-in case solved; two arrested, minor detained in Nagpur

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Nagpur: The Nagpur Police Crime Branch has cracked a bar burglary case under Koradi Police Station limits, arresting two accused and detaining a minor involved in multiple thefts across the city.

The case pertains to a theft at “Darpan Bar and Restaurant” in Shivaji Nagar, owned by Dineshsingh Maurya (52), a resident of Lakadganj. The incident occurred between the night of March 15 and early morning of March 16, when unidentified accused broke open the shutter and decamped with Rs 2,000 cash and foreign liquor bottles worth Rs 34,720.

Initially registered against unknown persons, the case saw a breakthrough during parallel investigation by Crime Branch Unit 5. Acting on technical inputs and credible information, police detained a juvenile and arrested:

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• Vineet Kailas Ingle (21)

• Sumit Ganpat Meshram (18)

Both residents of Takshashila Nagar, Kapil Nagar.

The accused were intercepted along with two suspicious two-wheelers. On questioning, they confessed to committing the bar break-in along with the minor accomplice.

Further interrogation revealed their involvement in three crimes, including two vehicle thefts under Jaripatka and Tehsil police limits.

Police records showed that one of the accused was already wanted in multiple cases, including vehicle thefts under MIDC, Pachpaoli, and a bodily offence case under Jaripatka Police Station.

Seizure made

Police recovered stolen foreign liquor and seized:

• Honda Activa (MH-40-AY-6808)

• Bajaj Pulsar 220 (MH-32-AN-9911)

Total seized property is valued at Rs 1,00,560.

Further investigation is underway.

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