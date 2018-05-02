Rs 4.50 lakh stolen from firm’s cash counter in Tehsil

Nagpur: Unidentified miscreants burgled Rs 4.50 lakh from cash counter of a firm in Tehsil police area in the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The complainant, Rajkumar Girdharilal Mulchandani (60), resident of Plot No. 2, behind Kruplani Hospital, Tehsil, told police that he owns a firm named Bhagchand Tolaram at Teen Nal Chowk, near Hanuman Mandir, Kasarpura. He had kept cash Rs 4.50 lakh in the drawer of cash counter. Between 9 pm of Tuesday and 2.20 am if Wednesday, some unidentified miscreants smashed lock of the shutter and decamped with Rs 4.50 cash.

Tehsil Assistant PSI Hemraj Walde, based on Mulchandani’s complaint, registered an offence under Sections 457, 380 of the IPC and searching for the accused burglars.