Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jan 9th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala arrested in Mumbai

    Mumbai: Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, wanted in connection with several cases of extortion, attempt to kill and rioting, has been arrested by Mumbai Police, an official said on Thursday. Lakdawala was apprehended by Mumbai Crime Branch’s anti-extortion cell team at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday, the official said. He once worked for underworld don Dawood Ibrahim before forming his own gang, he said.

    In May 2004, he was arrested by the Canadian Police in Ottawa. A few years back he was believed to be somewhere in North America, although he frequently changed his locations to South East Asia as well. A Red Corner notice had earlier been issued against him.

    Happening Nagpur
    Save Speechless Organization provides home to stray puppies in Nagpur
    Save Speechless Organization provides home to stray puppies in Nagpur
    7th Wine festival opens with a bang
    7th Wine festival opens with a bang
    Nagpur Crime News
    3 persons cheat man of Rs 41.51 lakh by various fraudulent means in Tehsil
    3 persons cheat man of Rs 41.51 lakh by various fraudulent means in Tehsil
    Rs 4.50 lakh stolen from firm’s cash counter in Tehsil
    Rs 4.50 lakh stolen from firm’s cash counter in Tehsil
    Maharashtra News
    पालकमंत्र्यांची जिल्हानिहाय यादी जाहीर, नितीन राऊत- नागपूर , वर्धा-सुनिल केदार पालकमंत्रिपद
    पालकमंत्र्यांची जिल्हानिहाय यादी जाहीर, नितीन राऊत- नागपूर , वर्धा-सुनिल केदार पालकमंत्रिपद
    प्रभाग क्र. १२ ड चे पोट निवडणूकीसाठी मतदान
    प्रभाग क्र. १२ ड चे पोट निवडणूकीसाठी मतदान
    Hindi News
    जिप चुनाव में बड़ी जीत के रियल हीरो ‘सुनील केदार’
    जिप चुनाव में बड़ी जीत के रियल हीरो ‘सुनील केदार’
    जिला परिषद चुनाव : क्या ये गडकरी-बावनकुले की हार है..? नहीं!
    जिला परिषद चुनाव : क्या ये गडकरी-बावनकुले की हार है..? नहीं!
    Trending News
    Saamana stands by girl with Free Kashmir poster
    Saamana stands by girl with Free Kashmir poster
    Dr Nitin Raut is Nagpur’s new Guardian Minister, Sunil Kedar takes over Wardha
    Dr Nitin Raut is Nagpur’s new Guardian Minister, Sunil Kedar takes over Wardha
    Featured News
    NIT cancels lease of Nagarik Sahakari Rugnalaya, orders demolition of building
    NIT cancels lease of Nagarik Sahakari Rugnalaya, orders demolition of building
    Deepika Padukone Singh – the only ‘Man’ in Bollywood??
    Deepika Padukone Singh – the only ‘Man’ in Bollywood??
    Trending In Nagpur
    3 persons cheat man of Rs 41.51 lakh by various fraudulent means in Tehsil
    3 persons cheat man of Rs 41.51 lakh by various fraudulent means in Tehsil
    Rs 4.50 lakh stolen from firm’s cash counter in Tehsil
    Rs 4.50 lakh stolen from firm’s cash counter in Tehsil
    जिप चुनाव में बड़ी जीत के रियल हीरो ‘सुनील केदार’
    जिप चुनाव में बड़ी जीत के रियल हीरो ‘सुनील केदार’
    जिला परिषद चुनाव : क्या ये गडकरी-बावनकुले की हार है..? नहीं!
    जिला परिषद चुनाव : क्या ये गडकरी-बावनकुले की हार है..? नहीं!
    NIT cancels lease of Nagarik Sahakari Rugnalaya, orders demolition of building
    NIT cancels lease of Nagarik Sahakari Rugnalaya, orders demolition of building
    Dr Nitin Raut is Nagpur’s new Guardian Minister, Sunil Kedar takes over Wardha
    Dr Nitin Raut is Nagpur’s new Guardian Minister, Sunil Kedar takes over Wardha
    पालकमंत्र्यांची जिल्हानिहाय यादी जाहीर, नितीन राऊत- नागपूर , वर्धा-सुनिल केदार पालकमंत्रिपद
    पालकमंत्र्यांची जिल्हानिहाय यादी जाहीर, नितीन राऊत- नागपूर , वर्धा-सुनिल केदार पालकमंत्रिपद
    प्रभाग क्र. १२ ड चे पोट निवडणूकीसाठी मतदान
    प्रभाग क्र. १२ ड चे पोट निवडणूकीसाठी मतदान
    Nagpur ZP polls: Luck smiles on Cong-NCP; BJP-Shiv Sena face humiliation
    Nagpur ZP polls: Luck smiles on Cong-NCP; BJP-Shiv Sena face humiliation
    COMP-EX 2020 opens on thursday Jan 9 at reshimabag ground
    COMP-EX 2020 opens on thursday Jan 9 at reshimabag ground
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145