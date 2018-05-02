Maha Govt to open Loya case probe based on ‘evidence’: NCPs Malik

Mumbai: NCP spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik spoke about the Loya death case which had reached the Supreme Court after a party meeting. The Maharashtra government would consider investigation into the alleged suspicious death of special CBI judge B H Loya in 2014 if it gets any complaint with substantial evidence, a minister said on Wednesday.

Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case of Gujarat, had died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague’s daughter. NCP spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik spoke about the Loya death case which had reached the Supreme Court after a party meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the NCP held a three- hour-long meeting of its ministers in the Shiv Sena-led government, Malik said, The government will consider reopening of judge B H Loya’s suspicious case if any complaint is received with substantial evidence.” The meeting was presided over by NCP chief Sharad Pawar.