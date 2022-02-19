Rs 30 lakh Extortion case: Keswani sent to PCR till Feb 22

Nagpur: The Court has sent Saurabh Keshwani, main accused in Rs 30 lakh extortion case lodged by betel nut trader at Tehsil Police, to Police Custody Remand (PCR) till February 22.

Notably, the cops have arrested Saurabh Khimaldas Keswani, a resident of Jalgaon on Friday. The police produced the accused in the court and obtained his five-days custody till February 22.

It may be mentioned that the Tehsil police had booked seven persons for allegedly extorting Rs 30 lakh from a transporter and betel nut trader on pretext of securing bail for his undertrial brother.

Along with Keswani, the police had booked Manoj Vanjani (61) and Ashok Vanjani (65), both the residents of Vasan Wine Shop, Chandralok Building; Brijesh Patel, a resident of Gujarat, Ratan Babuji Rana, Naresh Parma, Sanjay hashmatram Mandani, (44), a resident of Plot No. 31, Shanti Nagar, Chalisgan, District Jalgaon.

The complainant, Anup Maheshchandra Nagriya (48), a resident of Plot No 103, Element Building, Surya Nagar, told police that he was arrested in a criminal case by Lakadganj Police.

Between January 27, 2022 till February 1, 2022, the accused duo approached his elder brother Anil Nagriya and told him that they can release Anup on bail and demanded Rs 60 lakhs for the same. They said that they had good contacts with the police and judicial officers and promised to release Anup on bail.

One Saurabh Kesarwani also asked them to deposit the cash of Rs 30 lakh with Manoj Vanjani and Ashok Vanjani during telephonic conversation.

However, the accused did not help him out in getting relief and duped his brother of Rs 30 lakh. On the basis of Anup Nagriya’s complaint, police registered an offence under Sections 384 and 34oftheIndianPenalCodeagainst Manoj Vanjani, Ashok Vanjani, and Saurabh Kesarwani.