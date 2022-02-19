Shivaji Jayanti celebrated in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State witnessed several programmes to mark the birth anniversary of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire in the western part of India. Every year, his birth anniversary is celebrated to mark his courage and great military skills.

The celebration in Nagpur started with a colourful procession organised near Shivaji Putla, Mahal with traditional songs. A large group of people come to attend this festival with lots of excitement and fun.

Shivaji Jayanti is a festival celebrated mostly by people of Maharashtra to show their love and respect for the courage and valour of Maratha warrior Shivaji Maharaj.