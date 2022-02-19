Relaxations: All establishments to operate regular hours in Nagpur, 50% occupancy cap still there

Nagpur: Now all the shops, restaurants, hotels are set to operate as per their regular hours; with 50% occupancy cap, the order issued by District Collector Vimala R stated on Saturday.

All the establishments, multiplexes, water parks, beauty parlors can function as per their regular timings while maintaining 50% cap on their timings, the order reads.

Though, the occupancy cap on marriages, social gathering and others is still set at 25% of the capacity or 200 people, whichever draws less numbers.

Notably, earlier this week, the District Collector R Vimala had indicated that all restrictions in the district would be lifted soon. Decision regarding this would be made shortly.

As per government norms relaxations can’t be given in cities where the percentage of double vaccination is less than 70%. The development has come after Nagpur’s figure has crossed 70%, besides, the number of Covid cases gone down.