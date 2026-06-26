Rs 20,000-crore stamp duty scam? Maha Govt orders statewide probe

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule tells Assembly preliminary findings indicate suspected irregularities of Rs 10,000-20,000 crore; Accountant General-led Special Task Force to scrutinise all stamp duty adjudication cases from 2021 to 2026 across Maharashtra

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Nagpur: Suspecting one of the biggest revenue frauds in Maharashtra’s history, the State Government has ordered a sweeping statewide investigation into stamp duty adjudication cases handled over the last five years after alleged irregularities unearthed in Navi Mumbai exposed what could be a multi-crore scam involving abuse of quasi-judicial powers by revenue officials.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule informed the Legislative Assembly on Thursday that every adjudication case processed between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2026, will undergo scrutiny through a Special Task Force functioning under the supervision of the Accountant General (AG). The announcement came while replying to a question raised by MLA Jitendra Awhad.

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The minister revealed that preliminary findings indicate suspected irregularities worth Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore across the State, raising serious concerns over large-scale manipulation in stamp duty assessments and property registrations.

“This inquiry will separate facts from manipulation and establish accountability,” Bawankule told the House, adding that officials found guilty of such serious misconduct “have no place in public service.”

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The statewide probe follows the exposure of a major irregularity in Navi Mumbai, where a senior clerk functioning as a stamp officer allegedly registered more than 800 documents within just 10 days, triggering suspicions of systematic fraud. The Government alleged that provisions of both the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, and the Stamp Act were violated to facilitate the registration of unauthorised constructions.

According to the Revenue Department, the Navi Mumbai episode alone caused an estimated Rs 13.99 crore loss to the State exchequer. An FIR has already been registered at Turbhe MIDC Police Station, the officer concerned has been suspended, and the Government is examining legal provisions to permanently dismiss him from service.

Bawankule said the alleged scam appeared to have been executed in a well-organised manner with the active involvement of vested interests linked to unauthorised construction activities. Investigators have also detected suspected manipulation in adjudication proceedings, where stamp duty valuations were allegedly fixed at artificially high levels before being subsequently reduced through misuse of official authority, causing significant revenue leakage.

To ensure a comprehensive investigation, the Government will provide the Accountant General’s Special Task Force with dedicated manpower, financial resources and administrative support. The inquiry will cover adjudication orders passed across Maharashtra to determine whether similar practices were followed elsewhere.

The minister also announced that the Government will introduce a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for adjudication proceedings to eliminate discretionary misuse and strengthen transparency in stamp duty administration. Officials found violating provisions of the Stamp Act or causing financial loss to the Government will face not only departmental action but also criminal prosecution.

The probe is expected to become one of Maharashtra’s most extensive examinations of property registration and stamp duty administration in recent years. By ordering a statewide audit of five years’ worth of adjudication cases, the Government has signalled a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, collusion and revenue leakages, with investigators expected to uncover the full extent of what could be one of the State’s largest property-related financial scandals.

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