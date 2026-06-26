Nagpur man duped of Rs 51 lakh in flat deal; couple booked for cheating

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Nagpur: A city-based businessman was allegedly cheated of Rs 51 lakh by a couple who promised to sell him a flat but neither executed the sale documents nor handed over the property, which was allegedly sold to another buyer instead. Based on the victim’s complaint, Imambada Police have registered a case of cheating against the accused.

According to police, the complainant, Khemchand Rochidas Balwani (57), a resident of Bank Colony near Punshi Hospital, Nagpur, had visited a friend at Tata Capital Heights in the Imambada area in 2019. During the visit, he noticed a list displayed on the society’s notice board containing the names of flat owners who had defaulted on home loan repayments. Among them was Flat No. 1201, owned by Nitin Sudhakar Dhamke (48) and his wife Vidya Nitin Dhamke (45), residents of Devanjali Apartment, Reshimbagh.

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Interested in purchasing the flat after inspecting it, Balwani entered into negotiations with the couple. Between November 12, 2019, and 2022, the parties allegedly finalised the deal for Rs 1.20 crore.

Police said the accused allegedly gained the complainant’s confidence and, on various pretexts, collected Rs 51 lakh from him over a period of time. However, despite repeated requests from Balwani to execute the sale deed and complete the legal formalities, the couple allegedly kept delaying the process without providing any documentation.

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The complainant later discovered that the flat had allegedly been sold to another buyer, identified as Dr. Lad, after the accused had reportedly received crores of rupees from the transaction.

Balwani alleged that the couple had entered into the sale agreement with him only to induce him to part with Rs 51 lakh and had dishonestly breached his trust by failing to honour the agreement or return the money, thereby causing him substantial financial loss.

Following an inquiry into the complaint, Imambada Police registered an offence against Nitin Sudhakar Dhamke and Vidya Nitin Dhamke under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case has been registered by Sub-Inspector Neha Kondekar, and further investigation is underway.

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