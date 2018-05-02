Rs 2000 notes will be valid after Dec 31: Govt

Brushing aside rumours about Rs 2,000 notes being invalid after December 31, Canara Bank Chairman TM Manoharan on Wednesday termed it as only rumours and said, “though its printing has stopped.”

“This is a rumour and people should not believe in these kinds of rumours. There are also rumours that bank deposits are not safe, which is also false. The government has not taken any step to make Rs 2,000 notes invalid. However, the printing of Rs 2,000 has stopped, which only for administrative convenience,” Manoharan told ANI.

After Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg made a statement that Rs 2,000 notes are not much used for transaction and are less in circulation, hence there is nothing wrong in replacing them with smaller currently notes, various rumours had made their way in the region creating panic among the public.