Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Dec 5th, 2019
News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Rs 2000 notes will be valid after Dec 31: Govt

Brushing aside rumours about Rs 2,000 notes being invalid after December 31, Canara Bank Chairman TM Manoharan on Wednesday termed it as only rumours and said, “though its printing has stopped.”

“This is a rumour and people should not believe in these kinds of rumours. There are also rumours that bank deposits are not safe, which is also false. The government has not taken any step to make Rs 2,000 notes invalid. However, the printing of Rs 2,000 has stopped, which only for administrative convenience,” Manoharan told ANI.

After Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg made a statement that Rs 2,000 notes are not much used for transaction and are less in circulation, hence there is nothing wrong in replacing them with smaller currently notes, various rumours had made their way in the region creating panic among the public.

Happening Nagpur
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
In Pic- Winter Session-2019: Nagpur Police inspect Yashwant Stadium premises
In Pic- Winter Session-2019: Nagpur Police inspect Yashwant Stadium premises
Nagpur Crime News
Video: Kotwali police register NC offence against Bunty Shelke for thrashing youth
Video: Kotwali police register NC offence against Bunty Shelke for thrashing youth
Con couple extorts Rs 9.82 lakh from woman in Jaripatka
Con couple extorts Rs 9.82 lakh from woman in Jaripatka
Maharashtra News
कुटुंबाच्या रागावर मुलाने सोडले घर
कुटुंबाच्या रागावर मुलाने सोडले घर
दिल्लीतील निर्भया प्रकरणातील पीडितेचे नाव तुम्हाला ठाऊक आहे का ?
दिल्लीतील निर्भया प्रकरणातील पीडितेचे नाव तुम्हाला ठाऊक आहे का ?
Hindi News
मंजीदाना कालोनी में दिखा तेंदुआ, नागरिकों में बढ़ी दहशत
मंजीदाना कालोनी में दिखा तेंदुआ, नागरिकों में बढ़ी दहशत
विदर्भ का बैकलॉग दूर करे सरकार
विदर्भ का बैकलॉग दूर करे सरकार
Trending News
Video: Insects found in packs of dry fruits bought from Big Bazaar outlets
Video: Insects found in packs of dry fruits bought from Big Bazaar outlets
Hyderabad rape, murder: Insensitive media, cops violate SC guidelines by revealing name
Hyderabad rape, murder: Insensitive media, cops violate SC guidelines by revealing name
Featured News
वीडियो: आंबेकर की इतवारी स्थित अवैध इमारत को मनपा ने तोडना किया शुरु
वीडियो: आंबेकर की इतवारी स्थित अवैध इमारत को मनपा ने तोडना किया शुरु
Nagpur police open free ride to home for women in distress
Nagpur police open free ride to home for women in distress
Trending In Nagpur
कुटुंबाच्या रागावर मुलाने सोडले घर
कुटुंबाच्या रागावर मुलाने सोडले घर
मंजीदाना कालोनी में दिखा तेंदुआ, नागरिकों में बढ़ी दहशत
मंजीदाना कालोनी में दिखा तेंदुआ, नागरिकों में बढ़ी दहशत
विदर्भ का बैकलॉग दूर करे सरकार
विदर्भ का बैकलॉग दूर करे सरकार
बिग बाजार के आउटलेट से खरीदे गए ड्राई फ्रूट्स के पैकेट में पाएं गए कीड़े
बिग बाजार के आउटलेट से खरीदे गए ड्राई फ्रूट्स के पैकेट में पाएं गए कीड़े
Video: Insects found in packs of dry fruits bought from Big Bazaar outlets
Video: Insects found in packs of dry fruits bought from Big Bazaar outlets
Muttemwar demands scrapping of Mahapariksha Portal’ for recruitment in Govt departments
Muttemwar demands scrapping of Mahapariksha Portal’ for recruitment in Govt departments
Footpath hawkers take out morcha, submit memorandum to Mayor
Footpath hawkers take out morcha, submit memorandum to Mayor
Video: Kotwali police register NC offence against Bunty Shelke for thrashing youth
Video: Kotwali police register NC offence against Bunty Shelke for thrashing youth
लक्ष्मी नगर (old) जलकुंभ ची स्वच्छता ६ ला
लक्ष्मी नगर (old) जलकुंभ ची स्वच्छता ६ ला
Affidavit case: Devendra Fadnavis gets exemption from appearance for day
Affidavit case: Devendra Fadnavis gets exemption from appearance for day
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145