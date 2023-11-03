Rs 2 cr fraud: Mumbai man held for duping Navoday Bank’s ex-chief, friend in Nagpur

Nagpur: Economic Offences Wing (EOW ) of Nagpur Police arrested Aakash Manohar Patil from Mumbai for allegedly duping former Chief Executive Officer of Navodaya Urban Co-Operative Bank Limited Sameer Bhaskar Patil Chatte (now dead) and the latter’s friend, of over Rs 2.07 crore.

Facing charges under Sections 420, 465, 467,468, 471, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, Patil (36) was picked up by a team of EOW from his residence at 802, Crystal Classic Apartment, Chincholi Bunder Road, Malad (West), Mumbai, and obtained his six-day custody.

Yashashree Chatte, widow of Sameer Chatte, had lodged a complaint with Kotwali Police alleging that Patil and one of his accomplices contacted her husband on his mobile phone and promised to sanction a business loan of Rs 20 crore between June 2021 and October2022. For sanctioning the loan, Patil and one of his accomplices took Rs 2.07 crore from Sameer and his friend as processing fees and commission. Patil sent a photograph of a fake cheque of Dilip Buildcon Company, Bhopal, on her husband’s mobile phone to show as if the loan was sanctioned.

An FIR was registered at Kotwali Police Station on September 26, 2023, and the case was handed over to EOW. A police team comprising Head Constables Naresh Badhel, Chandrashekhar Ghagre and Ashish Laxane and NPC Preeti Dhurve visited Mumbai and took Patil into custody. Cops seized his two cell phones worth Rs 60,000, property documents, gold ornaments valued at Rs 25,000, passport and freezed his bank account with a balance of Rs 15.70 lakh.

Late Sameer Chatte was one of the accused in the Rs 39 crore scam in Navodaya Urban Co-operative Bank Limited. PI Amol Deshmukh is investigating, supervised by DCP (EOW ) Archit Chandak.

