I-T raids at 4-5 new premises of coal traders, transporters in Nagpur

Nagpur: Income Tax Department on Thursday covered four to five new premises in Nagpur and Bhandara in connection with the raids against coal traders and transporters. The department also deployed more than 20 officers and staff to carry out searches and surveys at the new premises.

Media reports said that the department found documents showing suspicious transactions with some of the business associates of Anant Agrawal from Wardhaman Nagar and a coal transporter Chadda. Besides, they also unearthed cash and jewellery from the 12 locations raided on Wednesday.

Reports also said that the raids were going on till late in the evening on Thursday. The IT Department took the action following a tip-off about undisclosed income of crores of rupees. Other than Nagpur, the searches were also initiated against the facilities of these transporters at Chandrapur, Pune, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Kolkata.

