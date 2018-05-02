Rs 2.50 lakh, gold ornaments stolen from careless tailor’s shop in Hingna

Nagpur: Carelessness on the part of a tailor cost him dear as burglars struck his house and decamped with cash Rs 2.50 lakh and gold ornaments worth Rs 68,000 on Monday, August 31. The theft took place in Hingna police area.

A resident of Mauza Waghdhara, Gumgaon, Hingna, Yashwant Rajeshwar Kohad (65) has tailoring shop at his house. On Monday, between 12 noon and 1 pm, Yashwant went out for some work but he did not lock his house and thus invited trouble.

Taking advantage of the situation, unidentified burglars gained entry into his house through unlocked door and entered his tailoring shop. The miscreants decamped with cash Rs 2.50 lakh and gold ornaments worth Rs 68,000 kept in a bag under a table. The theft came to notice of Yashwant he returned home and found the booty missing.

Hingna ASI Gawande registered a theft case under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC and launched a search for the burglars.