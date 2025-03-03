Rs 164 cr development projects marks first step towards Dhapewada’s transformation: Bawankule

Nagpur: The foundation stone for various development projects under the Shri Vitthal Temple Devasthan Dhapewada Development Plan marks the first step towards realizing the vision of Dhapewada’s transformation. The State Government will continue to provide all possible support for this development, stated Revenue Minister and Guardian Minister of the district, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, during the event.

Multiple amenities at Vitthal Rukmini Mandir in Dhapewada, including water treatment plant, river deepening and widening project, will propel Dhapewada towards its overall development as ‘Mini Pandharpur’,” said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Highways and Road Transport while speaking at the ‘Bhoomipujan’ ceremony of various developmental works worth Rs 164.61 crore at Dhapewada under ‘Shri Vitthal Mandir Devsthan Development Plan’ on Sunday. Gadkari, urged collective efforts for the holistic development of the village. He also announced the completion of the Karanja-Pandhurna road, fulfilling a long-standing local demand.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Revenue Minister and Guardian Minister of the district; Adv Ashish Jaiswal, Minister of State; Shyamkumar Barve, Member of Parliament; Abhijeet Wanjari, MLC; Dr Ashish Deshmukh, Charansingh Thakur, Sanjay Meshram, all MLAs; Dr Vipin Itankar, District Collector; and Sanjay Meena, Commissioner, Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority, were prominently present. The development plan includes construction of water treatment plant; developing various amenities in the temple premises; widening and deepening of the Chandrabhaga river near the temple among others.

Guardian Minister Bawankule emphasized that under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s leadership, development projects in Vidarbha have gained momentum, including those focused on pilgrimage sites. The state government approved the Dhapewada Vitthal-Rukmini Temple Development Plan last year, modelled after Pandharpur, ensuring high-quality work. The initial phase will complete essential infrastructure improvements for the temple premises and village, with further projects to follow.

Bawankule also proposed the construction of a well-equipped charitable hospital in Dhapewada and the development of an ‘Orange Corridor’ to enhance connectivity between Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. He urged Union Minister Gadkari to support these initiatives for the region’s overall progress.

Nitin Gadkari, in his address, appealed everyone to come together for the development of Dhapewada village. He said, “ A waiting hall, prayer room, modern parking facility, and new administrative building will be built under the development plan of Dhapewada. The river deepening and widening project will give water for agriculture and drinking purpose. Underground drainage will also be constructed. This will improve the quality of life of the locals.” He also announced to complete the construction of road connecting Karanja to Pandhurna as per the demand of the villagers.

Government will not let shortage of funds: CM

Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister, could not be present due to upcoming Budget Session, but assured that the Government will not let shortage of funds for the developmental works at Dhapewada, through his message that was read at the programme.

Dinesh Nandanwar, Chief Engineer, Nagpur division of Public Works Department (PwD) made the introductory remarks.