MCOCA invoked against accused in Nagpur’s Amol Wanjari murder case

Nagpur: Police has invoked Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999, against the accused in Nagpur’s Amol Wanjari murder case, who was killed on January 22 in Wathoda Police Station area.

The three main accused in the case — Jabbar alias Yash Pravin Pradhan (20), Rishikesh alias Sajan Pyarelal Uke (30), and Shubham Dashrath Meshram (28) — were arrested soon after the murder and are currently in custody at the Central Jail. The police also noted that other accused, including juveniles, were also involved in the crime.

According to the investigation, all the accused have serious criminal records. Jabbar alias Yash has been involved in multiple serious crimes, including murder and attempted murder. Rishikesh has a record of crimes such as rape, murder, and illegal activities. Shubham has been linked to crimes like murder and arson. The gang, led by Jabbar, has a history of criminal activity, including working with other criminals to commit various offenses.

Due to the seriousness of the crimes and the gang’s organised nature, a proposal was made to apply the MCOCA against the accused gang members. This proposal was approved, and the accused will now face charges under several sections of the MCOCA.