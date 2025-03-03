Maha Budget Session: Rs 6,486.20 crore supplementary demands tabled in Assembly on Day-1

Mumbai: On the first day of the Maharashtra Budget Session 2025, supplementary demands worth a total of Rs 6,486.20 crore have been presented in the Legislative Assembly

Of this, Rs 932.54 crore pertains to compulsory demands, Rs 3,420.41 crore to programme-related demands, and Rs 2,133.25 crore to amounts under Centrally-sponsored programmes. While the total supplementary demands stand at Rs 6,486.20 crore, the actual net burden is Rs 4,245.94 crore.

Among these supplementary demands, the significant and major ones are as follows:

1. Supplementary demand for the Centre-sponsored Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) for beneficiaries under General and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) categories – Rs 3,752.16 crore, with an adjusted amount of Rs 2,779.05 crore.

2. Chief Minister’s Baliraja Electricity Subsidy Scheme for agricultural pump users (general, SC, and ST categories) to provide electricity tariff subsidy – Rs 2,000 crore, with an adjusted amount of Rs 1688.74 crore.

3. Special Assistance from the Central Government for Capital Expenditure under the scheme of interest-free loans for road and bridge projects – Rs 1,450 crore (symbolic adjustment).

4. National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) Scheme for General Category, under the Central and State contributions – Rs 637.42 crore (Symbolic adjustment).

5. Stamp Duty Grant for municipalities and municipal corporations – Rs 600 crore.

6. Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Education Fee Scholarship Scheme – Rs 375 crore, with an adjusted amount of Rs 257.03 crore.

7. Central share for implementation of National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) – Rs 335.57 crore (Symbolic adjustment).

8. Payment for electricity bills for street lights on village panchayat roads, and payment of interest and penalties on outstanding electricity bills to Mahavitaran – Rs 300 crore, with an adjusted amount of Rs 209.55 crore.

9. Margin money loan for four sugar mills in the state from the National Cooperative Development Corporation through the Maharashtra Government – Rs 296 crore.

10. Interest repayment for loans taken for land acquisition for Pune Ring Road and Jalna-Nanded Expressway projects – Rs 244 crore (Symbolic adjustment).

11. Pension and arrears for retired employees of the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran – Rs 221.89 crore (Symbolic adjustment).

12. Contribution towards various projects under the Baliraja Jal Sanjeevani Scheme, Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation – Rs 175 crore (Symbolic adjustment).

13. Mula-Mutha River Pollution Reduction Project, under the National River Conservation Scheme, Pune – Rs 171 crore, with an adjusted amount of Rs 103.51 crore.

14. Dr Punjabrao Deshmukh Hostel Maintenance Allowance Scheme – Rs 150 crore.

15. Dharati Aba Tribal Village Upliftment Mission – Central share – Rs 100 crore (Symbolic adjustment).

16. Provision for electricity tariff subsidy to handloom customers – Rs 100 crore (Symbolic adjustment).

Department-wise proposed supplementary demands (as on March 1)

1. Rural Development Department – Rs 3006.28 crore

2. Industries, Energy, Labour and Mines Department – Rs 1688.74 crore

3. Urban Development Department – Rs 590.28 crore

4. Higher and Technical Education Department – Rs 412.36 crore

5. Cooperation, Marketing and Textile Industry Department – Rs 313.93 crore

6. Environment and Environmental Change Department – Rs 255.51 crore

7. Revenue and Forest Department – Rs 67.20 crore

8. Backward Classes Welfare Department – Rs 67.12 crore

9. Public Works Department – Rs 45.35 crore

Governor’s address

Earlier, the Maharashtra Legislature’s budget session began on Monday, with the Governor delivering a joint session address at Vidhan Bhavan. The session’s primary focus areas include the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, investments and welfare programmes.

The Governor’s address highlighted the administration’s dedication to settling the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, noting that specialist advocates have been appointed for Supreme Court representation.

He detailed the government’s initiatives for Marathi-speaking residents in border regions through educational and healthcare programmes. The Governor emphasised Maharashtra’s industrial prominence, citing its contribution of over 14 percent to India’s GDP and its status as a preferred foreign direct investment destination.

“At the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2025, the Maharashtra government signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth over Rs15.72 lakh crore with 63 national and international companies. These agreements are expected to create more than 15 lakh employment opportunities in the state,” he said.

“Our government is committed to fostering industrial growth and generating employment opportunities. To attract investment, we have planned to disburse investment promotion subsidies amounting to Rs 5,000 crore to various industries in the state. Through the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, we will also allot approximately 3,500 acres of industrial plots to support and encourage industrialization,” the governor added in his speech.

He further added, “Recognizing the demand for land, we have decided to notify 10,000 acres for industrial purposes and develop 10 industrial parks and integrated logistics parks to strengthen the industrial supply chain and create a world-class business ecosystem.”