Rs 1,507.79 crore NIT budget prioritizes slew of development works, civic amenities for 2025-26

Nagpur: A slew of development projects and civic amenities have been proposed in the Rs 1,507.79 crore budget presented on Tuesday by the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) for the financial year 2025-26. The budget emphasizes infrastructure, housing, road construction, and the enhancement of civic facilities.

Budget Allocation and Revenue Estimates

The budget estimates Rs 975.17 crore in capital receipts, Rs 209.91 crore in revenue, and Rs 70.65 crore from advances and deposits. The total planned expenditure stands at Rs 1,405.13 crore, including Rs 1,164.98 crore for capital works, Rs 148 crore for revenue expenditure, and Rs 92.15 crore for advances.

Key development projects

• Establishment of a flower market near the Central Bus Stand in Ganeshpeth.

• Conservation and development of Shyam Hotel in Sitabuldi into a museum dedicated to Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, commemorating his stay before embracing Buddhism at Deekshabhoomi.

• Development of Gokulpeth Market, Ashirwad Nagar, and Ambazari land parcels, generating an expected revenue of Rs 30 crore.

• Under the Gunthewari Development Scheme, Rs 205 crore is allocated for civic amenities in 572 and 1,900 unauthorized layouts after regularization.

• Rs 70 crore allocated for tarring and construction of cement roads.

• Rs 791.26 crore expected from MLA and MP funds for development projects in Dalit localities.

Civic amenities and public welfare initiatives

• Rs 55 crore earmarked for basic amenities in NMC jurisdiction.

• Rs 150 crore allocated for the development of city playgrounds, including the establishment of a sports park.

• Rs 15 crore designated for the construction of a sports complex at Ahuja Nagar.

• New projects dependent on State Government grants, including the construction of Varkari Bhavan, Tirale and Khaire Kunbi Bhavan, OBC Bhavan, and new swimming pools at Mahalaxmi Nagar and Bidipeth.

• The Shivshrushti Project, depicting the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is planned on the land of Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth.

• Rs 140 crore allocated for a 300-bed hospital in Wathoda.

• Rs 50 crore designated for a 615-bed hospital in Indora.

Revenue Generation Plans

NIT anticipates earning Rs 10 crore from housing projects, Rs 80 crore as a premium from leased shops and land, and Rs 50 crore from the development fund. An additional Rs 50 crore is expected under the Gunthewari Development Scheme.

Chairman Sanjay Meena, while presenting the budget, highlighted NIT’s commitment to infrastructural growth and urban transformation in Nagpur. With strategic investments in key sectors, the trust aims to enhance the city’s living standards while ensuring sustainable development.