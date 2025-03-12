Man threatens to blow up doctor’s hospital in Nagpur, demands Rs 11 crore extortion

Advertisement



Nagpur: A man threatened a Nagpur doctor that he would blow up his hospital using a vehicle loaded with gas cylinders and demanded Rs 11 crore to settle a land deal for the hospital. Dhantoli Police have registered a case against Neeraj Radheshyam Gandhi, a resident of Vijayanand Society, Wardha Road, based on a complaint filed by Dr Mahesh Chandulal Fulwani (55) of Shree Krishna Heart Care Hospital, Dhantoli, a report in a local daily said.

Background of the land dispute

According to police, Dr. Fulwani had been searching for land to build a hospital when his friend, Narendra Gandhi, introduced him to a plot in Somalwada. On November 10, 2017, he entered into an agreement with Sudhanshu Degwekar and Raju Dawda, directors of M/s Kanchanganga Realtors Pvt Ltd, to purchase the land for Rs 13.50 crore. He made an initial payment of Rs 5 crore but withheld the remaining amount due to a legal dispute involving Monarch Infrastructure’s Director, Ashish Rathi, who had filed a court case concerning the property.

Following the land deal, Neeraj Gandhi visited Dr. Fulwani at his hospital in November 2017, claiming he had already secured an agreement for the same plot. He later began demanding Rs 5 crore over phone calls and allegedly threatened to frame Dr. Fulwani in a false case.

On August 26, 2024, Gandhi escalated the threats by sending a WhatsApp message to Dr. Fulwani’s mobile number, stating that the issue could be resolved for Rs 11 crore. When Dr. Fulwani ignored the demand, Gandhi allegedly threatened to blow up his hospital by crashing a vehicle loaded with gas cylinders.

Dhantoli Police have booked Gandhi under Sections 308(3) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigations are underway to assess the seriousness of the threat and take necessary security measures.