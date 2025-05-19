Rs 150-crore fake GST billing racket busted in Nagpur; mastermind among 5 arrested

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major crackdown, the Nagpur Police Crime Branch has unearthed a massive ₹150 crore fake GST billing racket, arresting five key accused including the alleged mastermind. The operation has sent shockwaves through the city’s business circles.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Santosh alias Bunty Rampal Sahu (52), his brother Jayesh Rampal Sahu (36), Brijkishor Ramniwas Manihar (59), Rishi Hitesh Lakhani (21), and Anand Vinod Harde (33). All are residents of Nagpur. Their accomplices — Avinash Sahu, Rajesh Sahu, and Anshul Mishra — are currently on the run.

Victim unwittingly drawn into fraud

The scam came to light after a West Bengal resident, Biswajit Roy (39), filed a complaint. Roy, who used to run a fast-food stall in Hooghly, came to Nagpur in June 2024 at the invitation of his childhood friend Suraj Kedia, hoping to find work.

Roy alleged that he was introduced to the accused at Pritam Complex in the Small Factory Area. They lured him with promises of investment returns and took his Aadhaar and PAN cards, later using these documents to register a firm — Kshitij Enterprises — in his name. The firm was falsely listed as a small-scale industry with the Ministry of Industry, and a GST certificate and a bank account were created under his identity.

According to the police, fake invoices worth ₹96.39 crore were issued between September and December 2024 in the name of Kshitij Enterprises. The modus operandi involved issuing bogus bills to various companies without delivering any goods. Payments were received through legitimate banking channels, withdrawn in cash, and a portion was returned to the bill buyers, enabling tax evasion.

When Roy confronted the group, they allegedly threatened to kill him. He later discovered that another firm — Avadh Enterprises — had been fraudulently created using the documents of his friend, Mithun Rajpande, and was used to generate fake bills worth ₹59.51 crore.

Following Roy’s complaint, the Crime Branch launched an investigation and uncovered a sophisticated network of fraudulent firms and financial misdeeds. A case was registered at Lakadganj police station, leading to the arrest of five accused. The gang was also reportedly involved in online gaming and hawala operations.

Bunty-Brijkishor masterminds

The masterminds of this racket are said to be Bunty Sahu and Brijkishor Manihar. Bunty, who used to steal junk at one time, has many serious cases registered against him in Nagpur and neighbouring states. He has also been arrested from time to time. He handles bank transactions with the help of Avinash Sahu and Rishi Lakhani. Manihar calls himself a GST tax consultant. It has been found that he has deep penetration in GST. Anshul Mishra is his close associate. Manihar sends the buyers of fake bills associated with him to Anshul.

Over 70 shell companies under scrutiny

Investigators believe the group operated over 70 shell companies, most of them registered using documents belonging to poor or unsuspecting individuals, many of whom are labourers or from economically weaker sections. These individuals were often unaware of the misuse of their identities, or fled fearing legal consequences.

Sources suggest the scam may have caused losses running into several hundred crores through tax fraud and money laundering. A detailed audit of these companies is expected to unearth further financial irregularities.

The Crime Branch continues its hunt for the absconding accused and is coordinating with the GST Department and financial intelligence units to expand the probe.

