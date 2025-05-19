Women-Driven PR Revolution: Peachfuzz Entertainment Leads the Way in Corporate Events and Branding

Advertisement



Nagpur: Established in 2024 by the dynamic and ambitious Juhi Sethi, Peachfuzz Entertainment is redefining the public relations (PR) and branding landscape in Nagpur. With a strategic approach that combines communication, branding, and content creation under one roof, the agency is making waves by delivering impactful PR solutions to businesses across various sectors.

From Aviation to PR: Juhi Sethi’s Inspiring Journey

Juhi’s path to founding Peachfuzz was far from conventional. Beginning her career as the youngest air hostess selected from a pool of over 200 applicants, she later explored journalism and even launched her own online clothing store. However, despite her diverse experiences, Juhi felt a lingering sense of discontent.

“I remember sitting alone one day, questioning why I still felt unsettled in my career,” Juhi shared. “That’s when it hit me—I was always passionate about communication, branding, and creating compelling narratives. It was clear that PR was where I truly belonged.”

This realization became the driving force behind the creation of Peachfuzz Entertainment, a full-service PR agency with a vision to elevate brands and help them connect more effectively with their audience.

Filling the Corporate PR Gap in Nagpur

While Nagpur had its share of nightlife PR firms, Juhi identified a significant gap in corporate PR services, especially for brands in sectors like fashion, hospitality, healthcare, and retail.



“There weren’t many agencies offering comprehensive PR services tailored for corporate clients,” Juhi explained. “Our goal was to provide not just visibility but also real business growth through strategic, results-driven PR.”

Peachfuzz Entertainment’s offerings include branding, content creation, social media strategy, shoot coordination, and event curation—all aimed at delivering cohesive, impactful communication strategies.

Rapid Growth and Impressive Clientele



Despite being less than a year old, Peachfuzz Entertainment has successfully onboarded 18 brands, a remarkable feat in the highly competitive PR landscape. From fashion labels and jewelers to hotels and doctors, the agency has quickly established itself as a trusted partner for businesses looking to enhance their market presence.

Juhi’s knack for identifying each brand’s unique needs and crafting tailored PR strategies has been instrumental in Peachfuzz’s rapid rise.

Shaping the Future of PR in Tier-Two Cities

With its innovative approach and relentless commitment to delivering impactful PR solutions, Peachfuzz Entertainment is poised to set new benchmarks in the industry. Juhi envisions the agency as more than just a PR firm — it’s a movement to revolutionize corporate PR in tier-two cities like Nagpur.

“I’ve always believed in dreaming big and executing even bigger,” Juhi said. “This is just the beginning. We aim to challenge the norms, set new standards, and truly transform the corporate PR landscape in Nagpur and beyond.”

For more information, visit Peachfuzz Entertainment.

About the Founder:Juhi Sethi is the founder of Peachfuzz Entertainment. With a career that began at 17, her diverse journey through aviation, journalism, and entrepreneurship ultimately led her to discover her passion for PR. Today, she continues to help brands find their voice and connect with their audiences in meaningful ways.

