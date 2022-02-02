MIDC Butibori police arrest three, recover stolen material worth Rs 38 lakh

Nagpur: MIDC Butibori police arrested three persons including a manager of Yash Fabtech Company on theft charges and recovered stolen sailing panels and aluminum coils from the company worth over Rs 38 lakhs, police officials said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Naresh Bensala (25), a resident of Ludhiana, Panjab; Suraj Sharma (24), a resident of Yavatmal and Akshay Meshram (25), a resident of Kamptee, Nagpur. Police Inspector Ashok Koli said that the accused had stolen the material from the company and fled to Ludhiana in Punjab.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the company official, an offence under provisions of Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused. A team of the police station arrested the accused and recovered the stolen material, he said.

. Under the guidance of Superintendent of Police (SP) Vijay Magar, Addl SP Rahul Maknikar, SDPO Puja Gaikwad, the arrest was made by PI Koli, PSI K Om Raja , HC Iqbal, Rathod, Nagare, Ramesh, Kishor and others.